Webinar: Customer Onboarding In Insurance with Munich Re, OneSpan and Pegasystems

by Insurance-Canada.ca

August 25, 2020

Webinar

Facing the imperative to be more digital, some innovative insurers are taking advantage of the current circumstances to reinvent themselves with a new digital brand and offering.

A panel of industry experts will discuss:



The key factors for success are in launching a self-service insurance business

for success are in launching a self-service insurance business Why data and technology are reshaping the future of insurance

are reshaping the future of insurance MunichRe’s 100% digital insurance offering with e-signatures and Pega Integration

Panelists:

Richard Letarte , President & CEO, Munich Re Ventures

, President & CEO, Munich Re Ventures Alexandrea Laszlo , Sales Lead, Munich Re

, Sales Lead, Munich Re Mary Ellen Power , VP Marketing, OneSpan

, VP Marketing, OneSpan Thomas Harrington , Senior Director, Industry Principal, Pegasystems

, Senior Director, Industry Principal, Pegasystems Pat Speer, President, Speer Consulting (Moderator)

Tuesday 25 August at 2:00 PM ET

Visit event's website