Webinar: Customer Onboarding In Insurance with Munich Re, OneSpan and Pegasystems

August 25, 2020
Facing the imperative to be more digital, some innovative insurers are taking advantage of the current circumstances to reinvent themselves with a new digital brand and offering.

A panel of industry experts will discuss:

  • The key factors for success are in launching a self-service insurance business
  • Why data and technology are reshaping the future of insurance
  • MunichRe’s 100% digital insurance offering with e-signatures and Pega Integration

Panelists:

  • Richard Letarte, President & CEO, Munich Re Ventures
  • Alexandrea Laszlo, Sales Lead, Munich Re
  • Mary Ellen Power, VP Marketing, OneSpan
  • Thomas Harrington, Senior Director, Industry Principal, Pegasystems
  • Pat Speer, President, Speer Consulting (Moderator)

Tuesday 25 August at 2:00 PM ET



