WICC Ontario Annual Gala event – “Welcome To the Jungle!” – May 1, 2024

by WICC Ontario

May 01, 2024



Join us for a night of glamour, intrigue, and untamed elegance at our “Welcome to the Jungle” 2024 WICC Gala. It’s an escapade into the extraordinary, where the concrete jungle transforms into a paradise of luxury and enchantment.

Enjoy our mesmerizing performances that echo the untamed spirit of the jungle. Sip on exotic cocktails, listen to the rhythmic beats of the jungle and dance the night away or relax in our rainforest lounge.

Dress in your most daring and fabulous jungle-inspired attire, whether it be a glamorous leopard print gown or a suave zebra-striped suit. The evening is a celebration of opulence and style, so let your creativity run wild.

Tickets are now sold out, but beverage tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available!

BEVERAGE CONCESSION: of $15.50 for presale drink ticket for all beverages (Beer – imported or domestic, Mixed Drinks , Premium Brands, and House wine)

ROOM RATES:

Luxury Room – $369.00

ROOM BLOCK Link: WICC Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade – Start your reservation (passkey.com) or otherwise available by the hotel’s Reservations Department at 1-800-663-7229 or our Global Reservations Centre at 1-800-441-1414. Deadline to book is April 10th. You may also click on the image below to access.

SPECIAL DIETARY REQUIREMENTS:

Please contact ldimaso@solutioncontracting.ca by April 26th, 2024

See you in the jungle!

2024 Gala Event Committee: Laurel DiMaso, Co-chair/Décor

ldimaso@solutioncontracting.ca Adam Tzarik, Co-chair, Sponsorship

adam.tzarik@dki.ca Michelle Planche, Event Planner

michelle@paradigmevents.com Karen Forsey, Communications/Media/Volunteers

Karen@resourceadjusters.com Michael Butler,

michaelbutlerleo@gmail.com Kadey Schultz, Sponsorship

kschultz@schultzfrost.com Lovel Vining, Sponsorship

lovel.vining@sympatico.com Colin Asselstine, Sponsorship

colin.asselstine@definity.com Laura Schick l.schick@hotmail.com

