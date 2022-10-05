WICC Ontario’s 25th Learning Breakfast on Tuesday November 8th

You are invited to register for WICC’s 25th Annual Learning Breakfast taking place on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 from 7-9 am ET. Individuals interested in attending this informative event can register at wicc.ca/on

As one of WICC’s most anticipated events, this year’s Annual Learning Breakfast will draw hundreds of insurance professionals, all looking to come together to connect with colleagues and support individuals in the industry impacted by cancer.

The event promises to pack some serious inspiration.

At this year’s back to in-person event, we’re getting very personal with two industry leaders who will graciously share their cancer stories.

Darin Scanzano, Vice-Chairman, Everest Insurance Company of Canada, will share his story. Darin’s wife died of cancer in 2020. A few months later, he learned that he had cancer too. While still in mourning, he started an intense treatment plan. Cancer has hit Darin and his family hard, but it didn’t break him. His story is one of hope and the power of positivity.

In 2017, Rose Cugliari, AVP, AIG Canada, heard the dreaded words “you have cancer” from her doctor. Throughout her diagnosis and treatment, Rose tried to stay positive, but it wasn’t always easy. She was scared. Rose will take us through her journey and talk about how research (funded by organizations like WICC) guided her path to recovery.