WICC Ottawa – The Cocktail Affair – June 2, 2023

June 02, 2023



WICC Ottawa invites you to attend The Cocktail Affair, an elegant cocktail party with a spectacular view. The event take place on June 2, atop the Andaz Hotel on the stunning 16th floor patio of Copper Spirits & Sights.

Guests will enjoy spectacular panoramic views of Parliament Hill and downtown Ottawa as they sip cocktails and enjoy a variety of tasty nibbles while mingling with Ottawa’s insurance influencers.

The fundraiser, which supports WICC’s current fundraising goal of achieving $25 million raised by 2025, signals a return to in-person events for the Ottawa chapter. “Over the past few years, many of us in the insurance community have missed the opportunity to meet and mingle with our peers due to pandemic fears. This event brings our friends, co-workers, and business partners together again, while raising money for cancer research” stated Maya Panchmatia, Event Chair.

Those interested in attending this event can find more information and purchase tickets on the WICC Ontario Events page.

Organizers are also seeking out sponsors to support the event which is sure to attract the A-listers of the insurance industry. To show your company’s support and help raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society, check out our sponsorship opportunities here.

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised more than $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

Contact:

Maya Panchmatia

Event Chair

Maya.Panchmatia@definity.com

Phone: 343-598-3950

