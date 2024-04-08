WICC X Relay For Life Toronto 2024

by WICC Ontario

June 06, 2024



Join WICC at Relay for Life on Thursday, June 6, from 5.30pm – 10.30pm

Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is once again supporting the Canadian Cancer Society’s signature event, Relay For Life, where funds raised go directly toward funding ground-breaking cancer research and providing a national support system, so no one has to cope with a cancer diagnosis alone.

This year’s event takes place on Thursday, June 6 at Stack Market in downtown Toronto. WICC chapters will also be present at events held in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

Since its inception, WICC has raised $20 million to support cancer research. This achievement marks a remarkable step in the organization’s goal to fundraise $25 million by 2025, supporting CCS’ ongoing investment in life-saving cancer research and support programs.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by cancer.

