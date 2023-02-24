YIPT- Ballin’ For Cancer

by Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto

March 21, 2023



YIPT Is Ballin’ out For Cancer!

Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto is proud to be hosting our Ballin’ For Cancer event at Lob Toronto on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 from 5:30PM-8:00PM.

A night out to support a great cause with your fellow YIPT friends while enjoying bocce-golf!

Eventbrite tickets coming soon!

By attending events hosted by the Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto, you consent to having your image captured and displayed for promotional and/or documentary use. Additionally you consent to adhering to the YIPT Code of Conduct.

