YIPT EARLY-SUMMER SOCIAL!

by Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto

June 01, 2023



Title Sponsor: Definity

Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto is proud to be hosting our Early-Summer Social on Thursday, June 1st, 2023 at Early Mercy for some after work networking, food and beverages.

This event is FREE to attend, however due to a highly anticipated turnout and capacity limits, we ask that you RSVP in order to secure your attendance at the event. Attendance will be granted on a first come-first-serve-basis. Registered guests will have priority from 6:00pm-7:30pm. Snacks will be provided courtesy of YIPT and its sponsors.

Tip: bring business cards and wear your company pins for maximum ice-breaker potential!

We will have the entire venue reserved (including inside and outside on the patio), so this will be a rain or shine event.

Get ready to kick off Summer in style, socialize, and network with your industry peers!

Any questions can be directed to info@yipt.ca.

By attending events hosted by the Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto, you consent to having your image captured and displayed for promotional and/or documentary use. Additionally you consent to adhering to the YIPT Code of Conduct.

