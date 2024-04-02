Canadian Underwriter

YIPT- Toronto FC Night Out!

by Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto
August 31, 2024


YIPT TFC NIGHT OUT!

SAVE THE DATE!

Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto is excited to host our first night out at a Toronto FC Game on Saturday, August 31st, 2024.

TFC x DC United!

Stay tuned for more details.

Any questions can be directed to info@yipt.ca.

By attending events hosted by the Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto, you consent to having your image captured and displayed for promotional and/or documentary use. Additionally you consent to adhering to the YIPT Code of Conduct.

 

