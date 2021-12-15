Billyard Insurance Group Promotes Jennifer Fraser to Director of Learning & Development

WELLAND, ON, DECEMBER 15, 2021/insPRESS – Jennifer Fraser, the creator of Billyard Insurance Group’s (BIG) broker training platform, has accepted the position as Director of Learning & Development. Jennifer’s new role will be to expand and improve training processes and equip brokers to be successful. “In recognizing the challenges that brokers regularly face, Jennifer will continue to create learning opportunities and tools to support our teams, which elevates BIG’s success as a whole,” said BIG’s President Stephen Billyard.

When Jennifer started with BIG in July 2020, she quickly achieved incredible success with the design and implementation of a company-wide training platform, BIG University. “When we first met with Jennifer, we were captivated by her confidence and ambition; she was determined to build the best insurance training platform in the country. She has absolutely exceeded our expectations and we are proud of what she has accomplished,” Cody Douma, BIG’s Vice President recalled.

BIG University provides brokers with onboarding programs and thousands of hours of video training for personal lines, commercial lines, and life and financial divisions. The online connectivity of this platform enabled the brokerage to grow quickly and pivot effectively to meet the demands of remote work. Stephen Billyard explained, “In just one short year, Jennifer was able to take her unique experience in education and insurance to pioneer a state-of-the-art insurance training platform. This gave us the advantage and momentum to expand nationwide as quickly as we did.”

Jennifer is very excited for what’s on the horizon and explained that her primary focus will be to, “help insurance professionals achieve their goals, and to continue to innovate the learning process for BIG brokers.” With new projects underway, she expects the department to scale quickly and see BIG University become a leading learning program for insurance professionals across Canada.

Anticipating her continued impact on the organization, Cody Douma said, “As Jennifer improves technology and enhances broker connectivity, we have the capacity to produce the best-trained and most-educated insurance professionals in the industry.”

For Jennifer, continuing her career with a company that invests in its employees’ future is inspiring and motivating. “I love that BIG is not afraid to be different – and not afraid to embrace new and exciting trends,” she shared.

Billyard Insurance Group is currently recruiting for several positions as their business grows. Interested candidates are welcome to visit their website www.thebig.ca/employment-opportunities to learn more about employment opportunities at BIG and apply through their website.

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 60 branches in key cities of Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

