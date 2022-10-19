LONDON, ON, OCTOBER 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – Forward Insurance Managers Ltd. announced today the launch of their Professional Liability package products.

“The first phase of our Professional Liability product offering includes: a package for Information Technology Firms (CGL, E&O, and CYBER), an E&O offering for Life Insurance Agents, and Miscellaneous Professionals targeting all types of Consultants and Miscellaneous smaller Professionals. In addition, we have a D&O product for Non-Profit Organizations and Strata/Condo Corp. Also, we have a Medical Malpractice offering for those Allied and Alternative Healthcare Practitioners.” said Derek Szekeres, Senior Underwriter, heading up the day-to-day Professional Lines underwriting out of Forward’s London Ontario branch. “and there are more products to come. So please stay tuned!”.

“What is particularly exciting about our launch is that all those Professional Liability products are available on our digital self-serve platform, JET. Brokers can obtain quotes, issue policies, and service the policy with mid-term changes and renewals. This means your quote can be as quick as instant!” says founder and CEO, Troy Moreira. “you can even cover the office property for the professional on the same policy, with a simple click of the button”.

About Forward – “Forward Insurance is an independently owned and operated InsurTech MGA focused on pairing technology with traditional underwriting service.” said Troy Moreira, founder and CEO. “Being independent, means we keep life simple, we only distribute our insurance products through the broker channel in Canada. We are never competing with our broker partners”. “Forward continues to invest in technology through our self-serve JET platform, all in an effort to improve the ease of doing business for our broker partners”. “Forward is now appointing a broker distribution force across Canada. Moreira invites “our friends and broker contacts to reach out and connect to learn what we have to offer.”

To learn more visit www.forwardinsurance.ca

