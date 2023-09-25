23rd WICC Ontario Golf Tournament, September 7, 2023

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – 144 golfers attended the 23rd Annual WICC Ontario Golf Tournament on September 7 at Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ontario. The day welcomed golfers to relive the iconic 80s with music and fashion. WICC celebrated the day with gnarly golf challenges, an 80s-themed costume contest and so much more. We hope to raise $50,000 from the event for the Canadian Cancer Society by WICC Ontario Golf Committee members Donna Cassidy, Co-Chair – Chubb, Indira Ramdial, Co-Chair – Chubb, Karen Forsey, Volunteer – Resource Adjusters Group, Melanie Hoad, Volunteer – CNA Canada, Colleen Arsenault, Volunteer – Beard Winter, Aaron Chan, Volunteer – Chubb and Karen Bain, volunteer – Crawford.

