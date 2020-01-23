30 Forensic Engineering and Mason Caplan Roti LLP to Host Fire Investigations and Subrogation Session – RSVP Now

Toronto, ON, Jan. 23, 2020 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering and Mason Caplan Roti LLP are hosting an informative session on fire losses from investigation to subrogation including; site attendance, collecting evidence, joint examinations, report preparation, subrogation, mediation and trial. RSVP today!

YOU’RE INVITED TO…

Fire Investigations & Subrogation

Date:

February 21, 2020

Time:

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location:

30 Forensic Engineering

40 University Avenue, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5J1T1

Click HERE to RSVP

If you have any questions, please email: atvrtkovic@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Robert Sparling B.Eng.Mgt., P.Eng.

Senior Vice President & Practice Lead, Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

647-738-5645

Email»rsparling@30fe.com

Rashmiya Raviraj B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng.

Intermediate Associate, Fire & Electrical

647-738-5786

Email»rraviraj@30fe.com

Samantha Biglou B.A., M.A., JD

Senior Associate Lawyer at Mason Caplan Roti LLP

416-238-1579

Email»sbiglou@mcr.law

About Robert Sparling and Rashmiya Raviraj of 30 Forensic Engineering

Robert Sparling is the Senior Vice President at 30 Forensic Engineering and Practice Lead of the Materials Failure Group. Rob possesses 20 years of industry experience and over 12 years of failure analysis and related work experience in the Aerospace industry. He has specialized experience in the causes of failure of consumer and industrial products. He also investigates personal injuries associated with product failures, including power tools, amusement rides, scaffolding, lifts, doors, glass bottles/cups, hoisting equipment, and a variety of other products.

Ms. Raviraj is an Associate in the Fire Investigation Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. Since beginning her work as a forensic investigator in June 2013, Rashmiya has been involved in more than 100 fire investigations, primarily involving electrical failures. Through her work, she has developed expertise in both complex industrial and residential electrical fire losses and has further been involved with the quality assurance and quality control program for Photovoltaic installations with 30‘s Renewable Energy Team. Ms. Raviraj is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.

About Samantha Biglou of Mason Caplan Roti LLP

Samantha Biglou is a senior Associate at Mason Caplan Roti LLP with a successful civil litigation practice that is focused on prosecuting subrogation and product liability claims on behalf of Insurers throughout North America. Samantha is regularly retained to prosecute complex losses resulting from floods, fires, explosions, machinery and equipment failure. Samantha has extensive experience investigating and prosecuting major property losses caused by fires and explosions in residential, commercial, industrial, and vehicles. Samantha is also an active member of the legal community at both the Ontario Bar Association (“OBA”) and the Canadian Bar Association (“CBA”) having served as Chair (2018) and Vice Chair (2017) of the OBA’s Small Solo Firm & General Practice Section (“SSFGP”) and currently serving as Vice-Chair of the CBA’s SSFGP.

Click HERE to RSVP