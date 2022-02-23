30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 23, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce our NEW 2022 Spring/Summer webinar series syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits by: The Insurance Councils of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) and The Law Society of British Columbia.

Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have already participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

As engineers, scientists and experts, we deal in complexities – but we don’t speak in them. Hear from industry leading professionals who are accustomed to delivering the facts in a way that’s detailed, insightful, and understandable to laypersons and experts alike. These virtual and interactive seminars also provide the opportunity to speak with the experts directly and ask questions.

With science as our foundation, our belief is that knowledge enables action. With that in mind, commencing on Thursday March 24th, 2022, we are offering the following complimentary and accredited weekly webinars:

2022 Spring/Summer Seminar Series at a Glance

Please click HERE to view the full curriculum details

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

Biomedical Device Failure

Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Dr. Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Olivia Yalnizyan, M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc.

Presentation of Fatigue Injuries After Low-Speed Motor Vehicle Collisions: A Biomechanical Perspective

Date & Time: Thursday, March 31st – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Dr. Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc.

Winter Road Maintenance and Municipal Liability

Date & Time: Thursday, April 7th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, Samantha Bennett B.Eng., E.I.T.

Roofing Types: Losses and Repairs

Date & Time: Thursday, April 21st – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Rakan Jaber M.Eng.

Forensic Approach to Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Investigations

Date & Time: Thursday, April 28th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Rashmiya Raviraj B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng., Harrison Griffiths B.Sc.E, P.Eng.

Occupational Health and Safety Forensics for Employment and Labour Lawyers

Date & Time: Thursday, May 5th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Grant Elligsen P.Eng, CRSP, LEED-AP O&M, C-NRPP, Dr. Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.

New Technologies for Assessing Vehicle Collision Claims

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Raffi Engeian B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng., Harrison Griffiths B.Sc.E, P.Eng.

Benefits of a Construction Perspective in Subrogation

Date & Time: Thursday, May 19th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.

Engineering and Biomechanical Assessments of Rollover Collisions

Date & Time: Thursday, May 26th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Dr. Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc., Mark Fabbroni B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng.

Vision Zero: Eliminating Fatality and Injury in an Urban Multimodal Ecosystem

Date & Time: Thursday, June 2nd – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, Samantha Bennett B.Eng., E.I.T.

Environmental Forensics Evolved: Emerging Challenges and Approaches

Date & Time: Thursday, June 9th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Meghan Brady M.Env.Sc., Deepak Bhathal B.A., CRSP, CFEI

Collision Reconstruction and Biomechanical Assessment of Injuries Associated with Public Transit

Date & Time: Thursday, June 16th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Mark Paquette B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng., Brittany Sinclair B.Sc., P.Eng.

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims in the Barrier-Free Environment

Date & Time: Thursday, June 23rd – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST

Speakers: Dr. Andrew Huntley B.Sc., Ph.D., Claire Miller B.E.SC., P.Eng.

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com