30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

February 23, 2022 by -30- Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 23, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce our NEW 2022 Spring/Summer webinar series syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits by: The Insurance Councils of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) and The Law Society of British Columbia.
Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have already participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.
As engineers, scientists and experts, we deal in complexities – but we don’t speak in them. Hear from industry leading professionals who are accustomed to delivering the facts in a way that’s detailed, insightful, and understandable to laypersons and experts alike. These virtual and interactive seminars also provide the opportunity to speak with the experts directly and ask questions.
With science as our foundation, our belief is that knowledge enables action. With that in mind, commencing on Thursday March 24th, 2022, we are offering the following complimentary and accredited weekly webinars:
2022 Spring/Summer Seminar Series at a Glance
If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com
Biomedical Device Failure
Date & Time: Thursday, March 24th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Dr. Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Olivia Yalnizyan, M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc.
Presentation of Fatigue Injuries After Low-Speed Motor Vehicle Collisions: A Biomechanical Perspective
Date & Time: Thursday, March 31st – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Dr. Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc.
Winter Road Maintenance and Municipal Liability
Date & Time: Thursday, April 7th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, Samantha Bennett B.Eng., E.I.T.
Roofing Types: Losses and Repairs
Date & Time: Thursday, April 21st – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Rakan Jaber M.Eng.
Forensic Approach to Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Investigations
Date & Time: Thursday, April 28th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Rashmiya Raviraj B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng., Harrison Griffiths B.Sc.E, P.Eng.
Occupational Health and Safety Forensics for Employment and Labour Lawyers
Date & Time: Thursday, May 5th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Grant Elligsen P.Eng, CRSP, LEED-AP O&M, C-NRPP, Dr. Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.
New Technologies for Assessing Vehicle Collision Claims
Date & Time: Thursday, May 12th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Raffi Engeian B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng., Harrison Griffiths B.Sc.E, P.Eng.
Benefits of a Construction Perspective in Subrogation
Date & Time: Thursday, May 19th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.
Engineering and Biomechanical Assessments of Rollover Collisions
Date & Time: Thursday, May 26th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Dr. Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc., Mark Fabbroni B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng.
Vision Zero: Eliminating Fatality and Injury in an Urban Multimodal Ecosystem
Date & Time: Thursday, June 2nd – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, Samantha Bennett B.Eng., E.I.T.
Environmental Forensics Evolved: Emerging Challenges and Approaches
Date & Time: Thursday, June 9th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Meghan Brady M.Env.Sc., Deepak Bhathal B.A., CRSP, CFEI
Collision Reconstruction and Biomechanical Assessment of Injuries Associated with Public Transit
Date & Time: Thursday, June 16th – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Mark Paquette B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng., Brittany Sinclair B.Sc., P.Eng.
Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims in the Barrier-Free Environment
Date & Time: Thursday, June 23rd – 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Speakers: Dr. Andrew Huntley B.Sc., Ph.D., Claire Miller B.E.SC., P.Eng.
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health & Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking
For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
For further information and media inquiries, please contact:
Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com
For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:
Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources
sdobrenan@30fe.com