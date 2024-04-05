30 Forensic Engineering Proudly Announces 2024 Big Mingle Sponsorship Partners

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 5, 2024 /insPRESS/ – On behalf of 30 Forensic Engineering, we would like to take this opportunity to announce and thank our 2024 sponsors for partnering with us to make the 16th Annual Big Mingle an incredible experience. We look forward to seeing guest and partners on April 9 for another incredible event!

Please follow the links below to learn more about our partners:

Ambassador Sponsor

On Side Restoration Services

Associate Sponsor

Accomsure – ALE Management Solutions

Supporter Sponsors

Bachly Construction

The Cannington Group – Environmental Remediation

First General Property Restoration Specialists

Paul Davis Restoration Services

PuroClean – The Paramedics of Property Damage

Reed Research – International Investigators & Intelligence

Relectronic-Remech Inc. – Electronic & Mechanical Loss Recovery

WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists

RSM – Assurance | Tax | Consulting

Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the iconic and original ‘Big Mingle’ is set to host guests at the historic Rec Room Toronto Roundhouse, just steps away from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Year after year, this invite-only event consistently attracts 400+ insurance professionals and prominent industry media from across Canada, all gathering in Toronto for leading claims conferences, including the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA) Claims Conference. Anticipate a fantastic evening where insurance industry leaders come together to connect and… mingle!

For more information regarding The Big Mingle, please reach-out to the 30 Forensic Engineering marketing team:

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

