30 Forensic Engineering Proudly Announces 2024 Big Mingle Sponsorship Partners

April 5, 2024 by 30 Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, APRIL 5, 2024 /insPRESS/ – On behalf of 30 Forensic Engineering, we would like to take this opportunity to announce and thank our 2024 sponsors for partnering with us to make the 16th Annual Big Mingle an incredible experience. We look forward to seeing guest and partners on April 9 for another incredible event!
Please follow the links below to learn more about our partners:
Ambassador Sponsor
Associate Sponsor
Accomsure – ALE Management Solutions
Supporter Sponsors
The Cannington Group – Environmental Remediation
First General Property Restoration Specialists
Paul Davis Restoration Services
PuroClean – The Paramedics of Property Damage
Reed Research – International Investigators & Intelligence
Relectronic-Remech Inc. – Electronic & Mechanical Loss Recovery
WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists
RSM – Assurance | Tax | Consulting
Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation
Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the iconic and original ‘Big Mingle’ is set to host guests at the historic Rec Room Toronto Roundhouse, just steps away from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Year after year, this invite-only event consistently attracts 400+ insurance professionals and prominent industry media from across Canada, all gathering in Toronto for leading claims conferences, including the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA) Claims Conference. Anticipate a fantastic evening where insurance industry leaders come together to connect and… mingle!
For more information regarding The Big Mingle, please reach-out to the 30 Forensic Engineering marketing team:
|Colleen Heffernan
Manager, Marketing
cheffernan@30fe.com
|Paul Aquino
Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com
|Jennifer Toughlouian
Director, Client Service
Jtoughlouian@30fe.com
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:
Environmental
Health Care
Hospitality
Infrastructure
Insurance
Legal
Manufacturing
Renewable Energy
Commercial & Residential Property
Construction
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Building & Fire Code
Building Science & Building Envelope
Civil & Structural Engineering
Collision Reconstruction
Construction
Digital Media Analysis
Fire & Electrical
Geotechnical Engineering
Human Factors
Materials & Product Failure
Remediation
Special Investigation
Transportation
To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.
For further information and media inquiries, please contact:
Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com
For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:
Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources
sdobrenan@30fe.com
-30-