30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group

TORONTO, ON, JULY 18, 2022 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering is pleased to announce that Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., has joined our Fire and Electrical Investigations group as an Associate.

Maksym is a certified Fire and Explosion Investigator and a licensed Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario. He began work as a forensic investigator in 2018 and has since been involved in over 200 electrical and fire investigations, primarily involving electrical failures. Maksym holds a Master of Electrical Engineering from The East Ukrainian National University, Lahansk, Ukraine, and a diploma in Wind Power Development and Use from KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden. He is also a certified Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) pilot.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Residential and complex industrial electrical fire loss investigation

Root cause failure analysis of electric and electronic assemblies, appliances, and installations

Electrical systems design and installation

Electrical project supervision and organization

Risk mitigation audits and remediation assessment

Rashmiya Raviraj, B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng., Practice Lead, Fire and Electrical Investigations, welcomes Maksym to the group, stating, “Maksym’s expertise in electrical engineering, along with his wide range of industry experiences—including work in the sustainable energy sector and in electrical remediation—make him an asset to our growing team. I know he’ll thrive within our collaborative, multidisciplinary environment here at 30.”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

