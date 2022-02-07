Origin and Cause opens new Fredericton, New Brunswick office

HALIFAX, ON, FEBRUARY 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, has further strengthened its presence in Atlantic Canada with the opening of a new office in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The new office enables us to better support New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, providing the standards of quality, efficiency and expediency that we have set for ourselves and that our clients have come to expect.

In addition, Origin and Cause is pleased to announce Dan Pelkman, Fire and Explosion Investigator, to our team Atlantic Canada team. Based in Fredericton, Dan has 8 years’ experience in the field of forensic engineering, specializing in fire investigations, electrical failures and solar photovoltaic systems.

“Dan is very well respected in the fire and explosion investigation industry with a diverse background spanning 20 years. Dan is known for his passion for discovering the truth by determining the facts of an incident, as well as his exceptional customer relations experience,” said Peter Hamilton, Atlantic Canada Manager.

“We are proud to open our doors in Fredericton and have Dan join our team. His experience and technical expertise make him a great addition and an invaluable asset to our clients,” said Mazen Habash, President. “We look forward to being a larger part of the local insurance community.”

As the nation’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause is Canada’s trusted leader in providing cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusting firms, manufacturers and corporate risk managers. For over 30 years, our highly-skilled team of engineers and investigators have combined education and training with years of hands-on experience to deliver quality service in all aspects of forensic engineering.For assistance with fire and explosion investigations in Atlantic Canada, please contact:

Peter Hamilton, Atlantic Canada Manager and Fire and Explosion Investigator

902 240 8395

phamilton@origin-and-cause.com

Fredericton office:

506-282-0480

Fredericton@origin-and-cause.com

Halifax office:

902-240-8395

halifax@origin-and-cause.com