Accident Support Services International Ltd., Announces Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, ON, MAY 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) providers of Collision Reporting Centres, and Collision Reporting and Occurrence Management System (CROMS) to Insurers, Police, and Ministries of Transportation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kumar Sivakumaran as Chief Operating Officer.

Kumar will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and sales insuring seamless customer service delivery to ASSI’s corporate partners. Reporting directly to the President Steve Sanderson.

Kumar is a versatile and driven executive with over 15 years of experience in Insurance, Transformation, Claims Strategy, and Operations. Starting his career as a Field Claims Adjuster and eventually worked his way up to VP of National Operations for the largest Independent Adjusting firm in Canada. He was responsible for national operations performance, ensuring efficient productivity and quality as it pertains to client service delivery, and financial performance. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematical Science as well as a Bachelor of Economics Degree, both from McMaster University.

“Kumar will bring his vision, steadfast work ethic and dedication to customer satisfaction, by leading ASSI’s charge in converting their insurance partners into First Notice of Loss (FNOL) electronic integrations.

As a proven Sr. Executive, and a strong strategic thinker, we are very excited to have him lead our Sales and Operations Teams, enhancing not only our product but also our customer service delivery” said Steve Sanderson, President of Accident Support Services International Ltd.

About Accident Support Services International Ltd.

Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) has established “One Stop Collision Reporting”, through a unique partnership involving the police, the insurance industry, and private enterprise. Since 1994, ASSI has provided professional Collision Reporting Centres (CRCs) to allow police to reallocate resources to higher priority needs in the community. Allowing insurers to capture the details of collisions as they are being reported to the police at the time of incident. The centres are funded completely by the Insurance Industry; there is no direct cost to the police or the public.

ASSI currently operates 35 CRCs across Canada, and 25+ additional Police services utilize our Collision Reporting and Occurrence Management System (CROMS) as their electronic collision and records management database.

For additional information please contact

Kumar Sivakumaran

Chief Operating Officer

Accident Support Services International Ltd.

Tel: 416-745-3301

Cell: 647-617-4333

Email: coo@accsupport.com