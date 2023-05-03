Accident Support Services International Ltd., Announces VP of Operations

TORONTO, ON, MAY 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International is pleased to announce Jacqueline Massi has been promoted to Vice President of Operations.

Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) is a privately-owned company, who operate multiple Collision Reporting Centres in Ontario and Alberta and are the creator of a Microsoft Award Winning Collision Records Management Solutions (CROMS). ASSI has been providing professional collision management solutions in partnership between Police, Insurance Companies, and private enterprise since 1994. Allowing insurers to complete an F.N.O.L as soon as it is reported to Police.

Jacqueline has been with ASSI for more than 15 years starting in a training and marketing capacity, working her way through the ranks to Manager of Operations and most recently to Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Jacqueline is a graduate of Dalhousie University, where she completed a Bachelor of Commerce Cooperative Program, with a Major in International Business. She also attended Queens University’s International Study Center in Sussex, UK. She obtained her Road Safety Professional certification in 2018, along with her Masters in Project Management from York University in 2021.

In the last few years, Jacqueline has been working closely with ASSI’s executive team in growing the ASSI footprint with Police and insurance partners, overseeing internal operations management, and taking a leading role in CROMS software and project development.

“Through Jacqueline’s hard work and determination for excellence and success, it has been a pleasure to see Jacqueline grow and succeed in becoming a true and enthusiastic leader” says Steve Sanderson, President of Accident Support Services International Ltd.

In her new position, Jacqueline will take on the day-to-day responsibilities for the overall operations.

Jacqueline can be reached at jmassi@accsupport.com or 416-745-3301