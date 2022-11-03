Accident Support Services Ltd., Officially Opens in Ottawa!

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 3, 2022/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI), in partnership with Ottawa Police Service, had their grand opening of three Collision Reporting Centres (CRCs) Wednesday November 2nd at 11 am at 474 Elgin Street, Ottawa, ON.

Opening the Collision Reporting Centre Program in communities allows for resources previously allocated to minor collisions to be redistributed to higher priority needs. The success of the CRC program has been felt by many, from drivers having a safe and informative place to report their collisions to police services having more available officers for proactive engagements. With over 30 years of experience in the post-collision care industry, ASSI is thrilled to bring our program to the Ottawa community.

“Participation in the CRC program will allow our Police Service to have an effective and efficient customer service with reduced wait-times, by providing a modernized and streamlined response to the community. It will also bring significant staffing efficiencies within our Front Desk Services, permitting the Service to find efficiencies or redirect resources where they are most needed.” says Interim Chief Steve Bell regarding Ottawa Police Service participating in the CRC Program.

The goal of ASSI is to facilitate an active partnership between the police and insurers in post- collision care by providing knowledgeable advice and assistance to collision victims with empathy, integrity, and availability. “Collision Reporting Centres provide a no-cost, convenient, safe place to report a collision to police. Drivers attend the CRC following their collision, photos of the vehicle’s damage are recorded, along with the details of the collision. This information can be sent to their insurance company if desired, which fast tracks the claims process for the driver. Resulting in better customer service.” Says ASSI President Steve Sanderson.

The three CRCs in Ottawa will be located at 474 Elgin St., open Monday to Friday 10 am – 6 pm, the second at 3343 St. Joseph Blvd., open Monday to Friday 9 am – 5 pm, the third at 211 Huntmar Drive, open Monday to Friday 8 am – 6 pm, Saturday & Sunday 9 am – 5 pm.

Media Enquiries for Accident Support Services

International Ltd.

Steve Sanderson, President

ssanderson@accsupport.com

1-877-895-9111

Kumar Siva, COO

coo@accsupport.com

1-877-895-9111

www.accsupport.com