AcordPay Integrates Credit Card Processing into Vertafore Canada SIG

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 23, 2021/insPRESS/ – AcordPay, the leading digital payments platform for insurance brokers, and Vertafore™ Canada are proud to announce their strategic partnership integrating credit card payments to the SIG broker management system (BMS).

Recognizing the opportunity to streamline the customer experience for both brokers and their customers, the integration allows SIG users to request payment directly from their BMS and manage the status of that payment to simplify the reconciliation and policy binding process. The ease, convenience and efficiency of this new workflow has long been sought by brokers using both SIG and AcordPay.

For AcordPay, formerly known as Kixpay, it has been a busy year, with substantial growth in virtual payments being driven by consumer demand for more payment choice from the insurance industry and the needs for safe and efficient servicing of policyholders.

“Brokers using our payment services, consistently provide positive feedback about the cost advantages and convenience that AcordPay provides,” says AcordPay CEO, Mike Senechal. “Additionally, our clients have been consistently requesting a streamlined payment approach to our team and the team at Vertafore Canada. Together, we have delivered a solution that will enhance the experience for all parties.”

“Partnering with responsive, reputable technologies have long been the hallmark of our philosophy,” adds Stacey Miranda, director of product management at Vertafore Canada. “As the AcordPay solution became a staple for our brokers to meet their needs for more payment options, we realized that payment technologies were a significant priority. Integration was the next logical step for us.”

AcordPay is the leader in insurance payments technology, providing a suite of services for collecting premiums (Credit Card, Debit Card, ACH, EFT and Interac), receivables management and settling claims, premium refunds and reconciling payments between brokers and carriers through its ClearPay service. Brokers, MGAs, Carriers and other insurance solution providers rely on AcordPay’s payments-as-a-service platform to ensure flow of funds throughout the insurance policy lifecycle. With offices throughout North America, the insurance industry relies on AcordPay to process billions of dollars per year in digital payments.

Vertafore Canada is the leading software solutions partner for Canadian independent insurance agencies and brokers, MGAs, and carriers to help them better manage their businesses and processes to grow revenue and be more profitable.