Ahmad Shahroodi joins EFI Global as senior forensic engineer in Ottawa, Ontario

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, welcomes Ahmad Shahroodi, Ph.D, P.Eng. to the role of senior forensic engineer in Canada.

Dr. Shahroodi has worked as a forensic engineer, project manager, structural designer, and quality control manager for many structural and infrastructure projects, including buildings, municipal and highway paving and culverts, and concrete structures throughout Ontario. Dr. Shahroodi is also a certified construction disputes adjudicator with Ontario Dispute Adjudication for Construction Contracts (ODACC).

As a forensic expert, he has conducted investigations on a variety of structural failures and prepared expert reports to identify the cause and severity of the damage or collapse. His forensic reports and expertise have been requested in jurisdictions throughout Canada, and he has provided litigation support in various cases and situations.

“It is an honour to have such great talent and experience in Dr. Shahroodi joining our structural team,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “His experience and knowledge in the structural field will help support the growth of our team nationally and provide the diversity in skill set to facilitate client’s requests from minor property damage claims to large and complex losses.”

Dr. Shahroodi is a Master’s of Applied Science graduate of University of Toronto and a Doctorate graduate of University of Ottawa, both in civil engineering.

For further information, contact Dr. Shahroodi at Ahmad.Shahroodi@efiglobal.com or 613-349-2762. EFI Global has six locations serving Western Canada. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, New Zealand, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

