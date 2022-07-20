Albert Belo joins Sedgwick building consulting team in Ontario

TORONTO, ON, JULY 20, 2022/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits, and integrated business solutions, today announced that Albert Belo has joined its building consulting team as a senior consultant.

This strategic hire signals the continued growth and expansion of the company’s building consulting division in Canada, which launched two years ago. The national team — led by industry experts Mark Canthal and including Chris Coleman and Jason Thorburn — provides coast-to-coast coverage across Canada.

Belo started working in new home construction in 1999 and has been a carpenter, foreman, project coordinator, senior construction manager and estimator. As a senior consultant on Sedgwick’s building consulting team, he will act as a commercial consultant for large loss clients. His role will include scoping repairs, controlling estimates, reviewing costs, reducing leakage on files, and preparing bid packages. Belo holds more than 10 professional licenses and certifications.

“Albert brings a wealth of experience to our team, adding great value to our business,” said Michael Galea, Sedgwick senior vice president of national operations for Canada. “He brings with him a varied mix of project management and real-world new home construction work, which is core to our building consulting business. His expertise advances our capabilities in the Canadian market.”

Sedgwick’s building consulting division in Canada provides a full range of specialized building consulting services to insurance companies and other customers, including detailed cost estimates, managing the technical aspects of water claims and assistance with competitive bids. The division is an integral part of the continued growth of Sedgwick in Canada and furthers the company’s goal of delivering world-class service to meet clients’ needs.

“I care deeply about this trade and profession,” Belo said. “To be able to do what I love doing and have done over the past few decades, now at Sedgwick, is an amazing opportunity.”

For more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca.

