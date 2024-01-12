AMC Insurance Acquires All Risk Insurance Agencies

SURREY, BC, JANUARY 12, 2024/insPRESS/ – AMC Insurance Services Ltd. has acquired All Risk Insurance Agencies located in Vancouver, British Columbia, effective December 1, 2023.

All Risk Insurance is a family-owned and operated brokerage with a remarkable history dating back to 1926. This strategic move not only strengthens AMC’s presence but also extends its services to the heart of Metro Vancouver. The All Risk team will operate as the 10th branch, situated in Downtown Vancouver.

Bringing decades of experience and a wealth of industry knowledge, All Risk Insurance Agencies will focus on commercial lines business, capitalizing on AMC’s strengths and market access. Former owners Kathie, Dave, and Christine will continue their involvement, with Christine assuming the role of branch manager.

With over 100 employees and 10 locations throughout British Columbia, AMC remains committed to serving its communities. While being a large regional brokerage, the company aims to expand its footprint in the East, as highlighted by Jujhar Parmar, Vice President, outlining the strategic goal for increased presence across Canada.