Announcing The 14th Annual ‘Big Mingle’ 2020

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 6th, 2020/insPRESS/ – On Tuesday January 21st 2020, 30 Forensic Engineering and Blouin Dunn LLP will once again be co-hosting one of the most anticipated insurance industry events of the year – The Big Mingle.



Now in its 14th year, this invite-only event draws 500+ senior insurance professionals from all over Canada who are in Toronto attending two of the largest and most important claims conferences of the year:

The Big Mingle also offers incredible sponsorship opportunities to gain exposure and connect with industry professionals in the insurance claims management arena. An event that is enthusiastically supported by the insurance industry, a limited number of sponsorship opportunities have been crafted to maximize exposure to this key and extremely important claims community. For further information please contact:

On behalf of Blouin Dunn LLP and 30 Forensic Engineering, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our past and future sponsors for partnering with us in order to make The Big Mingle an incredible experience for the guests.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 Professional Investigators, Engineering Technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

About Blouin Dunn LLP

Blouin Dunn is one of Ontario’s leading insurance defence law firms whose members have been providing quality legal support to the insurance community for over 30 years. We offer services in Ontario to property and casualty insurers throughout North America, at all levels of experience, at appropriate and competitive rates. Experience. Integrity. Results