Announcing The 16th Annual ‘Big Mingle’

February 27, 2024 by 30 Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 27, 2024/insPRESS/ – On Tues April 9, 2024, 30 Forensic Engineering will once again host one of the most anticipated insurance industry events of the year – The Big Mingle.
Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the iconic and original ‘Big Mingle’ is set to host guests at the historic Rec Room Toronto Roundhouse, just steps away from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Year after year, this invite-only event consistently attracts 400+ insurance professionals and prominent industry media from across Canada, all gathering in Toronto for leading claims conferences, including the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA) Claims Conference. Anticipate a fantastic evening where insurance industry leaders come together to connect and… mingle!
For more information regarding The Big Mingle, including sponsorship opportunities, please reach-out to the 30 Forensic Engineering marketing team:
|Colleen Heffernan
Manager, Marketing
cheffernan@30fe.com
|Paul Aquino
Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com
|Jennifer Toughlouian
Director, Client Service
Jtoughlouian@30fe.com
We look forward to seeing our valued clients and partners on April 9 for another incredible event!
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:
Environmental
Health Care
Hospitality
Infrastructure
Insurance
Legal
Manufacturing
Renewable Energy
Commercial & Residential Property
Construction
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Building & Fire Code
Building Science & Building Envelope
Civil & Structural Engineering
Collision Reconstruction
Construction
Digital Media Analysis
Fire & Electrical
Geotechnical Engineering
Human Factors
Materials & Product Failure
Remediation
Special Investigation
Transportation
To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.
For further information and media inquiries, please contact:
Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com
For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:
Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources
sdobrenan@30fe.com
-30-