Apex Surety & Insurance hires 30-year Insurance Veteran

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – Pamela Pyke, a veteran commercial insurance broker with over 30 years of experience has joined APEX in the role of Client Executive, further bolstering the team’s realty and specialty line capabilities. Pam’s extensive resume includes holding a VP position and managing large commercial accounts at two multinational brokerages, and time spent as a commercial lines underwriter at a global insurer. During her career, she has continually delivered best-in-class service and advice to her clients in real estate, finance, healthcare/life science and non-profit verticals.

Partner Chris Wiens advised “We are excited to bring on a broker with Pam’s depth and breadth of experience. She will spearhead our continued expansion into realty and financial insurance lines and assist with large-scale real estate placements. Many on our team have worked with Pam in the past and know she brings expert advice and a commitment to customer service”.

Pam has served on the board of the Canadian Condominium Institute Manitoba Chapter and is a former Chair of the Manitoba Insurance Council, the regulatory authority for brokers in the province of Manitoba. She was a founding member and past president of Aquatica Synchro Club and competitions chair for Artistic Swimming Manitoba (formerly Manitoba Synchro).

Apex Surety & Insurance Ltd. is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in commercial property, casualty, and surety placements. More recently, APEX has diversified into personal lines, with a focus on home and cottage solutions for business owners and has grown to a team of 23 situated at 305 Broadway and 386 Broadway in downtown Winnipeg. The team at APEX combines a diverse array of professional and entrepreneurial qualifications including backgrounds in law, accounting, banking, small business management, and construction.

For more information contact:

Scott Gilmour – Partner; scott.gilmour@apexsurety.ca; 204.250.1198

Christopher Wiens – Partner; christopher.wiens@apexsurety.ca; 204.229.7857