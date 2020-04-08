APOLLO adds best in class cyber insurance package for online purchase on the Exchange

Toronto, ON, April 8, 2020/InsPress/ — APOLLO Exchange has announced a new product available to brokers on the Exchange — best in class cyber liability insurance coverage from AXIS Insurance, a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). The product can be accessed through APOLLO’s Broker Portal, or cross sold in an email campaign by leveraging the white labeled consumer facing version of APOLLO’s platform.

The product offers a full cyber wording and includes up to $2 million limits for companies with up to $50 million in revenue, with premiums starting at $450. Brokers can access the product 24/7 with no wait times for quotes or policy documents on the Exchange Broker Portal, and will receive 20 percent commission.

“With many businesses adapting to a digital first work from home or ecommerce environment, cyber exposures have increased dramatically,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “Global cyber attacks have peaked and working from home makes many businesses easy targets. It is an important time for the cyber insurance conversation with clients continuing operations.”

Social Engineering Fraud, Ransomware, Business Interruption, Data Restoration, and Cyber Extortion, are included at no additional cost. It also features a Data Breach Event Hotline, which allows clients to call for a consult if they find themselves a victim of cyber crime.

This is a comprehensive product that is able to address cyber risks for organizations of almost any size. Brokers are able to purchase it in five minutes on the Exchange, or their clients can self-serve using Launchpad, APOLLO’s eCommerce product.

APOLLO’s popular monthly pay feature is available on this product, so clients can pay for their policy in 12 equal monthly installments.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About the APOLLO Exchange

The APOLLO Exchange (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Apollo empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the Exchange to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/