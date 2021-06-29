APOLLO adds Pet Services Package product to the Exchange for immediate digital purchase

VANCOUVER, BC, JUNE 29, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO”) Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London to offer a brand new Pet Services package product to brokers and their clients, available to purchase digitally through the APOLLO Exchange.

This exclusive package product offers CGL limits of up to $5 million and content coverage up to $50K. While a Care Custody & Control Extension is available with limits up to $5K per animal.

Brokers receive a 20% commission on this product. As with many products listed on the Exchange, brokers are also able to offer a monthly payment option to their clients.

“Teaming up with our partners at Lloyd’s of London we are excited to announce this new product,” said Marco Andolfatto, APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “This is another perfect example of the diversity of products we intend to release this year. Ensuring our broker partners can access a wide variety of solutions for their clients.”

As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper-free.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.