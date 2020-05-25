APOLLO commits to buying local for partner gifts and incentives

VANCOUVER, BC, MAY 21, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is announcing a commitment to support local, starting with an initiative with ChopValue on partner gifts and incentives.

ChopValue is a Canadian company that recycles chopsticks to make beautifully sustainable products that are engineered to last. Many of the items they produce are perfect for use in the home, office, or home office.

This is an initiative to support local businesses as the economy begins to rebuild after COVID.

“The insurance industry spends a great deal of money on swag and incentives,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “Rather than investing in products like iPads or televisions, we realized that we could make a better effort to more directly impact our local economy.”

APOLLO holds regular contests as a way to thank and recognize the successes of their broker partners. Moving forward, these will be materials that are made in Canada, starting with products made by ChopValue.

“ChopValue was founded with the intention in making the circular economy the norm,” said Felix Böck, founder and CEO of ChopValue. “To date, we have recycled over 25 million chopsticks into innovative high-performance sustainable products. Our Microfactory franchise concept defines the term made local — wherever you are, as we source, manufacture, distribute, and employ within local communities. We are thankful for partners like APOLLO who support our mission to make a climate positive impact.”

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com



About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

About ChopValue

ChopValue creates high performance circular economy designs made entirely from recycled chopsticks. The urban harvested material is transformed through a carbon neutral micro-manufacturing model and reintroduced into society as a beautiful and durable engineered product. Find out more at www.chopvalue.com.