APOLLO launches Rented Condo and Townhouse Insurance

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 29, 2022/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading InsurTech, is pleased to announce the launch of a new fully digital Rented Condo and Townhouse Insurance product.

The latest product to be released by APOLLO is an insurance package that’s been designed specifically for owners of renter-occupied condo and townhouses. This policy helps individuals who rent out their owned units in Canada by protecting one of their most valuable assets against the unexpected. Coverages include the Landlord’s Personal Property, Rental Income, Personal Liability, and a Special Condominium Unit Owner’s Package that includes Unit Improvements and Betterments, Property Loss Assessment, and Additional Unit Coverage.

As with every APOLLO product, the entire insurance purchasing experience, from quote to policy document issuance, is immediate, online, and paper free.

“Renting your apartment or townhouse can come with all sorts of risks and worries,” shared Marco Andolfatto, Chief Underwriting Officer at APOLLO. “Our team at APOLLO worked hard to come up with an effortless Rented Condo Insurance product with flexible coverages to help alleviate the stress of being a landlord.”

Also known as Landlord Insurance, the release of this new product comes fresh off APOLLO’s recent release of Condo and Townhouse Insurance in October of this year.

APOLLO uses data to continually optimize products and technology that provides brokers and consumers with an effortless insurance process.

In April of 2019, APOLLO launched its proprietary technology, which leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, bind, collect payment, and deliver policies. This allows thousands of brokers, individuals, and small businesses to buy online without human intervention.

