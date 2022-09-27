APOLLO names Danielle March Chief of Staff

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading InsurTech, is pleased to announce that Danielle March, formerly VP, Carrier Relations, has been promoted to Chief of Staff.

In her new position as Chief of Staff, March will be responsible for facilitating a communication channel between departments to support feedback loops and help surface ideas within different areas of the company. As a member of the Executive Team, this role has been designed to help resolve key issues within the insurance industry and put resources behind opportunities.

Previously, March has also held a variety of leadership, business development, operational and strategy roles with global brands like BMW, Honda, Ipsos, and Aviva.

“During my time at APOLLO I’ve been fortunate to work with smart, creative people who are dedicated to making insurance simple, fast, and affordable for consumers,” shared March. “In this new role, I’m excited to bring the APOLLO vision of change and innovation into the industry as we build the insurance of the future.”

March joined the APOLLO team in June of 2021, and worked as Director, Sales Operations, overseeing the sales cycle from lead generation to fulfillment. Finding success in this role, March’s entrepreneurial spirit, inquisitive mindset, and passion for data and insights resulted in her promotion to VP, Carrier Relations. In this role, March acted as market liaison to strategic insurance partners and key investors, identifying and mobilizing growth initiatives.

“I’m excited to welcome Danielle to the APOLLO Executive Leadership Team,” said APOLLO CEO, Jeff McCann. “This is a testament to her strong business instincts and work ethic. Those who’ve had the pleasure of working with Danielle can attest to her strong leadership, and I’m excited to see where she takes this new role.”

APOLLO is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses by delivering a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities they serve.

In April of 2019, APOLLO launched its proprietary technology, which leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, bind, collect payment, and deliver policies. This allows thousands of brokers, individuals, and small businesses to buy online without human intervention.

