APOLLO names Lana McGarry as Chief People & Culture Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, SEPTEMBER 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider for small businesses and individuals, is pleased to announce that Lana McGarry has been promoted to the position of Chief People & Culture Officer.

McGarry’s over 20 years of people and culture experience has been demonstrated in the impact she has made within APOLLO to date. Her leadership has helped to build the team at APOLLO while maintaining and enriching company culture in a remote work environment. Under her leadership as VP People and Culture, her team built robust hiring frameworks, ensuring talented people who want to make a difference find the challenges they’re looking for.

“At APOLLO we recognize that we are in a people business, having Lana on our executive team is a reflection of how seriously we take our people,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “Her knowledge and experience has been an integral part of our ability to grow as a team so rapidly, and we are excited for her to help steer the business at the executive level.”

McGarry will continue to build on APOLLO’s recruitment strategy and culture building, ensuring that as APOLLO rapidly scales the underlying culture and adoption of core values remains.

“Placing the people and culture function in such high regard is a great commitment from the APOLLO executive team,” said McGarry. “With a challenging job market across North America, a strong focus on people and culture is a sure way to set APOLLO apart and ensure long-term success.”

