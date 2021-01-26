APOLLO welcomes Bryan Kinney as Vice President of Product Development

VANCOUVER, BC, JAN. 26, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Bryan Kinney has joined the APOLLO team as Vice President of Product Development.

Kinney brings nearly 20 years of Canadian insurance industry experience to APOLLO’s Product Team, led by Chief Underwriting Officer Marco Andolfatto.

At APOLLO, he will contribute to the development of new products, further expanding APOLLO’s wide-ranging suite of digital products.

“Bryan has a wealth of insurance knowledge,” said Andolfatto. “His experience and skills will play a key role as we continue to rapidly roll out new products in 2021.”

Kinney will lead and build out the Product Team, joining Product Manager Raman Randhawain. He will continue APOLLO’s tradition of working closely with partners to build, test, and deploy comprehensive digital insurance products. Kinney’s depth of expertise will complement APOLLO’s broker partner feedback and data-driven product optimizations.

“APOLLO is at the forefront of the insurance revolution and has an impressive track record to date” said Kinney. “Jeff and his team have made incredible progress in a short time frame and I am thrilled to be a part of the movement”

“Bryan’s extensive experience in insurance will play a pivotal role in accelerating APOLLO’s growth by adding even more products to the APOLLO Exchange,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann “We’re all extremely excited to have him join us, he will be a great fit in APOLLO’s fast-paced environment.”

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.