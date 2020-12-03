APOLLO welcomes Joyce Wong as Underwriting Services Specialist

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 3, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Joyce Wong has joined the APOLLO team as Underwriting Services Specialist.

Wong brings over four years of insurance industry experience to APOLLO’s underwriting team, led by Chief Underwriting Officer Marco Andolfatto.

At APOLLO, she will provide support to underwriting operations and the Broker Distribution team, further enhancing APOLLO’s award-winning service. Wong will be critical in maintaining APOLLO’s excellent underwriting services and assisting develop new products.

“Joyce already has an excellent reputation for comprehensive insurance knowledge,” said Andolfatto. “Her skills will be invaluable to the team as we begin to rapidly roll out new products in 2021.”

Wong brings a strong commercial lines focus from prominent Canadian MGAs, and has written thousands of commercial risks.

“APOLLO offers an excellent environment for ambitious young people in this industry,” said Wong. “The future is digital, and I’m excited for this phase of growth with APOLLO.”

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/