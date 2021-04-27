APOLLO welcomes Klaus Salchner as Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, APR. 27, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved), Canada’s leading online insurance provider for small businesses and individuals, is pleased to announce that Klaus Salchner has joined the APOLLO team as Chief Technology Officer.

Salchner brings over 30 years of software engineering experience to APOLLO’s technology team. Most recently, Klaus served as Vice President of Engineering, Customer Experiences at Realtor.com, a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), where he led their development team in adopting the latest in mobile technologies, data analytics, and machine learning to their platform’s audience of over 100 million users. He is a seasoned technology executive with more than twenty years’ experience in various technology leadership roles and more than thirty years in the technology space.

“Klaus is an incredible anchor to the APOLLO executive team from a technology perspective. His depth of knowledge and experience at scale will be invaluable as we continue to build an enterprise platform across the North American market,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “His experience with data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence for consumer engagement is an ideal fit for APOLLO.”

Salchner will continue to build on APOLLO’s development processes, ensuring APOLLO continues to accelerate product builds and user optimizations with brokers as well as embedded partnerships. He will also provide the expertise required to implement sophisticated data and AI-driven customer experiences.

At APOLLO, Salchner will work closely with the rest of the development team as the company continues to execute its mission to become the “everything store” for online insurance products.

“Joining the APOLLO team at this stage of growth is extremely exciting,” said Salchner. “There is a tremendous opportunity for technology to simplify the insurance purchasing process for everyone involved. Business owners, consumers, and brokers want this process to be digital, with simple and flexible payment options.”

In January 2021, APOLLO announced the close of an oversubscribed $13.5 million Series A financing round. Gravitas Securities Inc. led the financing which resulted in a strong and diverse shareholder base that included Trisura Group Ltd. (TSX: TSU), an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, a Fortune 100 company that is the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.