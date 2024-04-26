Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM/DÜSSELDORF, APRIL 25, 2024/insPRESS/ – Key actors from the frontiers of technology as well as international justice joined voices during the international ARAG Access to Justice Conference on April 19, in Amsterdam. Together with over 200 business leaders from 19 countries they delved into the crucial theme of providing universal access to justice. Speakers included futurist Gerd Leonhard, Zack Kass, former OpenAI, Mutale Nkonde, CEO AI for the People, human rights leader Ayo Tometi and Lawyer and Human Rights Activist Amal Clooney.

“By improving access to justice we strengthen the trust in institutions in our democratic societies”, said Renko Dirksen, Speaker of the Board of ARAG SE, in his opening statement of the Access to Justice Conference 2024. His words referred to the central theme of the conference: Empowerment. The conference was hosted by ARAG, world’s leading legal insurer. After a warm welcome by ARAG’s Renko Dirksen and Marc van Erven, chairman of the day Rick Nieman took the reins in exploring the central question of the day: How do we empower people, society, and businesses to gain access to justice in the future?

One of the main focus points of the conference was the impact of innovation, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), on access to justice. “I really believe the future is better than we think, but all depends on how well we will collaborate to design that future, together. One of the biggest challenges as we enter the era of AI is that all too often technological leaps mainly benefit those who possess that technology, or that build platforms around it. That has to change!”, mentioned futurist Gerd Leonhard in his keynote. Gerd Leonhard, listed among Europe’s top 100 most influential people, delivered a compelling keynote, offering insights into the future of humanity, technology, business and culture. The intersection between technology and human rights was further explored in a dynamic conversation between Zack Kass, Former head of go-to-market at Chat GPT, and Mutale Nkonde, CEO of AI for the People. Their dialogue shed light on the complexities and opportunities presented by AI in the pursuit of justice.

Beyond technological innovation, the conference emphasized the importance of international legal frameworks for achieving a more equitable society. Amal Clooney, Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, delivered a deeply moving keynote, sharing compelling examples from her career and emphasizing the necessity of legal protection: “Without access to justice, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are just words on a page. And access to justice begins with people caring.”

Following Amal Clooney’s contribution, the attendees were delighted by a surprise appearance by the winners of the International Children’s Peace Prize 2023. The Ukrainian girls wanted to help refugee children who continue to live away from their country and homes because of the war. During the interview the girls were telling how they used technology to safeguard the rights of refugee children; a perfect example of giving access to justice. The conference culminated in a powerful address by Ayo Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, who reinforced the core message that empowerment is fundamental to access to justice. “Martin Luther King Jr. once said: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. But it does not bend by itself. We need to work together, with skill, principle and conviction, to bend the arc towards justice.”

The ARAG Access to Justice Conference 2024 on April 19, 2024 served as a platform for uniting legal experts, tech innovators, and social advocates to address pressing questions and chart a course toward a more accessible and equitable future. Keynotes and discussions were interspersed by special entertainment, varying from an innovative AI-powered opening act to a goosebump-inducing performance by the ZO Gospel Choir through collaborative efforts, attendees committed to empowering individuals and fostering transformative change in the realm of justice.

The event concluded with a call to action, urging participants to join in shaping a brighter tomorrow where justice is not just a privilege but a universal right.

Printable press photos of the conference are available here: https://www.arag.com/en/press/pressreleases/group/00688/

