ASSI Expands Partnership with RCMP in Spruce Grove, Alberta

SPRUCE GROVE, AB, NOVEMBER 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI), facilitators of Collision Reporting Centres, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) in partnership with the City of Spruce Grove and the Parkland Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) detachment. The Spruce Grove CRC opened Friday November 17, 2023 and is located at 36 Fifth Avenue (inside the Spruce Grove Protective Services building).

The goal of implementing a CRC is to serve the communities within the Parkland RCMP’s justification, so resources previously allocated to minor collisions can be redistributed to higher priority needs.

“The Spruce Grove Collision Reporting Centre will reduce wait times for residents and help streamline customer service by allowing us to better utilize our front desk resources where they are needed most,” said Parkland RCMP Inspector Kevin McGillivray.

“Having access to a centralized reporting facility will help streamline the process and hopefully ease some of the stress, uncertainty, and waiting that goes along with being involved in a collision,” said Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker. “The Spruce Grove Collision Reporting Centre will also help free up resources at the Parkland RCMP detachment for those folks to continue doing the important work they do, which is a win for every single resident and business owner in the Tri Region.”

The success of the CRC program has been felt by many, from drivers having a safe and informative place to report their collisions to police services having more officers freed up for proactive engagements. With almost 30 years of experience in the post-collision care industry, ASSI is thrilled to expand our partnership with the RCMP, to include both Grande Prairie and Parkland RCMP.

ASSI has operated the Collision Reporting Centre Program since 1994, over the years the program has expanded and evolved into what it is today. Now that the CRC in Spruce Grove is open, drivers involved in a collision can expect a full cycle experience. Drivers will have a safe place to report their collision, complete their provincial requirements for reporting a collision, and leave being informed on their next steps to take with their insurance company. ASSI is happy to support the insurance industry by providing collision report packages at the earliest opportunity to help streamline the claims process and reduce claims handling times.

“The citizen is provided with a one-stop service opportunity for all their reporting needs,” said Steve Sanderson, President of Accident Support Services International Ltd.

