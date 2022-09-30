ASSI Officially Opens in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI), in partnership with Edmonton Police Services, had their grand opening of two Collision Reporting Centres (CRCs) Thursday, September 29th at 11 am at 15750 116 Ave NW Edmonton, Alberta.

Opening the Collision Reporting Centre Program in communities allows for resources previously allocated to minor collisions to be redistributed to higher priority needs. The success of the CRC program has been felt by many, from drivers having a safe and informative place to report their collisions to police services having more available officers for proactive engagements. With over 20 years of experience in the post-collision care industry, ASSI is thrilled to bring our program to the Edmonton community.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to improve service delivery and introduce innovative business practices that help us use our resources more efficiently,” says EPS Chief of Police Dale McFee. “It can take several hours from the time a collision occurs to the conclusion of an investigation, which ties up officers and leaves motorists waiting. The centres won’t just improve how we’re using our resources; they’ll also create a safer environment for Edmonton’s motorists by moving the reporting process off the roadway and into a dedicated space.”

The goal of ASSI is to facilitate an active partnership between the police and insurers in post- collision care by providing knowledgeable advice and assistance to collision victims with empathy, integrity, and availability. “Collision Reporting Centres provide a no-cost, convenient, safe place to report a collision to police. Allowing drivers to come in within 24 hours, photos of the vehicle damage are recorded and sent to the insurer if desired, which fast tracks the claims process for the consumer. Resulting in better customer service.” Says ASSI President Steve Sanderson.

The two CRCs in Edmonton will be located at 5805 87A Street NW, open Monday to Saturday 8 am – 8 pm, Sunday 10 am – 6 pm, the second at 15750 116 Ave NW, open Monday to Saturday 8 am – 8 pm, Sunday 10 am – 6 pm.