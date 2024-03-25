Axis Insurance Announces Strategic Investment in BeniPlus to Enhance Insurtech Offerings

VANCOUVER, BC, MARCH 25, 2024/insPRESS/ – Axis Insurance, a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, is proud to announce a strategic investment in BeniPlus, a dynamic Insurtech firm specializing in comprehensive and cost-effective employee benefits for Canadian businesses. This $1.1 million CAD investment underscores Axis Insurance’s commitment to expanding its digital services and fostering growth in specialized insurance sectors.

BeniPlus has distinguished itself with the BeniPlus Wallet, a proprietary platform designed to deliver a flexible, value-driven benefits experience to both employers and employees. This system aligns seamlessly with Axis Insurance’s mission of transforming the traditional insurance landscape into one that is agile, forward-thinking, and client-centered.

“With this investment, we are not only endorsing a pioneering approach to employee benefits but also enriching our ecosystem with technology that resonates with our core values,” said Alex Meier, CEO at Axis Insurance. “Our partnership with BeniPlus will enable us to address the transactional insurance needs of our clients with greater precision, complementing our existing advisory services.”

The capital from Axis Insurance will enable BeniPlus to accelerate its growth plans, expand market share, and continue its trajectory of innovation within the employee benefits space.

“Axis Insurance’s leadership and vision aligns very well with BeniPlus and it’s clear that they are the right partner for our next stage of growth. We are both honoured and excited to have such a powerhouse team on our side.” BeniPlus CEO, Johann Reandino added.

For more information on Axis Insurance's services and strategic direction, please visit www.axisinsurance.ca.

About Axis Insurance



Axis Insurance, based in Vancouver, BC, has built a robust legacy of empowering businesses and individuals to navigate risks with confidence. As a seasoned broker with a heritage stretching back to 1928, Axis stands out with a skilled team of over 150 professionals and a network of offices across Canada. Our growth trajectory has cemented us as one of Canada’s premier insurance brokerages.

Our approach is built on a meticulous analysis of business and personal risks, delivering tailored advice and innovative solutions designed to mitigate, reduce, or transfer risks. Our commitment to our clients is unwavering, whether they’re around the corner or across the globe.

