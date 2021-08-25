AXIS INSURANCE APPOINTS CHRISTINE CRAWFORD TO CANADIAN SPECIALTY UNIT AS SENIOR CASUALTY UNDERWRITER

PEMBROKE, BERMUDA, AUGUST 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Christine Crawford as Senior Casualty Underwriter, Canada division, effective immediately. She will be based in Vancouver and will report to Andrew Johnson, Vice President Casualty, Canada. Ms. Crawford will be responsible for underwriting primary and excess casualty lines throughout Canada.

“We are delighted to welcome Christine to AXIS. She brings a strong technical underwriting background in both primary and excess casualty lines, as well as a deep network throughout Canada,” said Andrew Johnson. “Christine will be working and living in Vancouver, which provides AXIS an excellent opportunity to strategically expand our network and better support our broker partners throughout Western Canada. Her experience and expertise will allow AXIS to further deliver on our promises of providing agile solutions and service to our clients and brokers.”

Ms. Crawford joins AXIS from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance where she was a casualty underwriter.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of “A+” (“Strong”) by Standard & Poor’s and “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

