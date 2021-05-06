AXIS Re Canada Announces Hiring of New Underwriter

PEMBROKE, BERMUDA, MAY 6, 2021/insPRESS/ – AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced the hiring of Matti Parnanen as an Underwriter for the Canada team effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Parnanen will assume underwriting and client management responsibilities.

“We’re pleased to welcome Matti Parnanen to AXIS Re Canada,” said Jason Arbuckle, Head of Underwriting Canada for AXIS Re. “Matti will play a pivotal role in building on our market presence in the region, as well as strengthening relationships with our Canadian partners.”

Mr. Parnanen joins AXIS Re from Munich Re Canada where he was a Senior Property Treaty Underwriter. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst for Richardson GMP. Mr. Parnanen will be based in Toronto, Canada.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2021 of $5.2 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of “A+” (“Strong”) by Standard & Poor’s and “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

