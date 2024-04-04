BBCG Appoints Trevor Grzybowski as Director of Toronto Office

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 4, 2024/insPRESS/ – BBCG Claim Services (BBCG), a division of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division and a national provider of specialized claims solutions, today proudly unveils the appointment of Trevor Grzybowski as the Director of its Toronto office. In this pivotal role, Trevor will directly report to Michel Prud’homme, BBCG General Manager, further solidifying BBCG’s commitment to excellence and client-centric service.

Trevor Grzybowski has been a part of BBCG for nearly 15 years, specializing in the investigation and management of complex Fidelity, Surety, and Cyber claims. Prior to joining BBCG, he gained extensive experience as a Financial Lines Examiner for various commercial insurers, and he is frequently called upon to contribute to industry conferences and seminars on the topics of Surety and Fidelity. Mr. Grzybowski is a graduate of the University of Toronto and holds his Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designations.

BBCG is recognized as an industry leader in specialty and niche insurance markets. With offices in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, their team of skilled Adjusters offers over 150 years of combined experience. They provide essential support in a wide range of complex claims, including Fidelity, Crime, Cyber, Contract Surety, Trade Credit, Construction Risks, Financial Lines, E&O, and D&O.

