BBCG Claim Services Welcomes Andrew Latwis in Toronto

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 28, 2024/insPRESS/ – BBCG Claim Services (BBCG), a division of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division and a national provider of specialized claims solutions, today announced the addition of Andrew Latwis as Executive Adjuster in their Toronto office.

Andrew began his insurance career at ClaimsPro in 2007, handling liability, property, auto, and accident benefit claims in various provinces. Andrew has since progressed through numerous roles for regional and large national insurers, gaining experience in construction, large loss, cyber, E&O, legal expense, and Human Rights Tribunal claims. He has developed a loyal clientele base and is licensed in all lines in Ontario. In his new role as Executive Adjuster, Andrew will handle Surety, Cyber and Crime losses across the Ontario region. He will report to Michel Prud’homme, Managing Director.

BBCG is recognized as an industry leader in specialty and niche insurance markets. With offices in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, their team of skilled Adjusters offers over 150 years of combined experience. They provide essential support in a wide range of complex claims, including Fidelity, Crime, Cyber, Contract Surety, Trade Credit, Construction Risks, Financial Lines, E&O, and D&O.

“We are thrilled to have Andrew joining the BBCG team in Toronto,” says Michel Prud’homme. “Andrew began his career with us at ClaimsPro, and over the past 17 years, he has grown into an experienced and respected insurance professional. We look forward to sharing his expertise in specialty claims lines with our clients and continuing to provide industry-leading service across Canada.”

Based out of BBCG’s Toronto office, Andrew can be contacted at 905-279-8880 or by email at andrew.latwis@bbcg.ca.

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca to learn more.