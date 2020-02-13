Beard Winter LLP and 30 Forensic Engineering Co-Host Insurance Industry Seminar at the Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto, ON, February 13, 2020/InsPress/ – More expeditious and affordable trials are coming to a courtroom near you. Please join Beard Winter LLP and 30 Forensic Engineering in Toronto on Thursday March 5th, 2020 for a dynamic discussion on important insurance industry topics.

First Period:

Simpler, Cheaper and Faster Trials – Changes to Rule 76 (Simplified Procedure)

Increases to monetary limits of claims brought under Rule 76 (Simplified Procedure) and in Small Claims matters;

New limits on recovery of costs and disbursements;

New limits on length of trial and advantages in reducing the time to trial;

When to pursue and not pursue a claim under Simplified Procedure.

Second Period:

Understanding Injury Causation – The Science of Concussions and Personal Injury

How and when people sustain concussions in motor vehicle collisions;

Helmet use and concussions in sports;

Head injuries in slips, trips and falls, and contributing factors;

The impact of falling objects on head injury outcomes.

Third Period:

Cocktail Reception



For registration information or other inquiries, please contact:

Colleen Heffernan

Colleen E. Arsenault

Partner, Beard Winter LLP

Colleen is a Partner at Beard Winter LLP and a member of the firm’s Insurance Litigation Group. Practicing exclusively in the area of insurance defence litigation, Colleen deals with tort matters encompassing disability benefits, motor vehicle accidents, property damage, occupier’s liability matters, product liability, coverage issues, subrogation and general bodily injury claims. She has appeared at all levels of court in Ontario and is a tireless advocate for her clients’ interests.

Frank S.M. Devito

Partner, Beard Winter LLP

Frank is a civil litigator and senior partner at Beard Winter LLP, with more than 20 years of insurance defence litigation expertise. Bringing sound advice and a deep understanding of the Canadian insurance industry, Frank has a lengthy track record of successfully defending insurers in relation to various types of claims. These include motor vehicle tort claims, personal injury claims, general liability claims, property/casualty claims, construction claims, contractor liability claims, fraudulent claims, product liability claims as well as life and health claims, particularly long-term and short-term disability policies, critical illness, life, health and travel insurance including a variety of individual, group, and administrative services only (ASO) claims.

Jamie Catania B.E.Sc., M.Eng., P.Eng.

President & Practice Lead, Collision Reconstruction

30 Forensic Engineering

Jamie is President at 30 Forensic Engineering and Practice Lead of the Collision Reconstruction & Personal Injury Group. He has specialized in the study of collisions and mechanical failures for 25 years, been the lead engineer in thousands of investigations, and is qualified to perform all aspects of collision reconstruction. Jamie is frequently invited by the legal communities to provide his perspective on matters within his field and takes an active role in guiding the practice of forensic engineering in his professional community. He has been qualified on numerous occasions as an expert in various levels of the court system in Ontario and British Columbia, for both plaintiff and defence.

Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.

VP & Practice Lead, Biomechanics & Personal Injury

30 Forensic Engineering

Rob is an Injury Biomechanics specialist, and the Vice President & Practice Lead of the Biomechanics and Personal Injury Assessment group at 30 Forensic Engineering. During his time in the forensics industry, Rob has investigated claims involving motor vehicle collisions, slips, trips and falls, seatbelt and helmet use, product failure, and work-related claims, and authored hundreds of expert reports for clients in the legal and insurance industries. Rob holds an adjunct faculty position at the University of Waterloo and remains active in the teaching and research community, currently examining biomechanical issues such as helmet effectiveness and low back injury in motor vehicle collisions.

About Beard Winter LLP

Beard Winter LLP is a multi-service, mid-sized law firm located in Toronto’s financial district at Adelaide and York Streets. Our unwavering commitment to our clients is the foundation of our history since 1964. Recognized for our insurance defence litigation expertise, we act for many of Canada’s largest insurance companies. We are preferred counsel for a wide variety of mid-market private and public corporations and sought after for our expertise in complex estate, commercial and family law litigation. Best Lawyers and Lexpert recognize our lawyers in the areas of insurance defence litigation, insurance law, family law and estates and trusts law.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

