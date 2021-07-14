Berkley Canada Welcomes Colin Laird, SVP of Operations

TORONTO, ON, JULY 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – Berkley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Laird to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations, effective July 5th 2021.

Colin is joining Berkley Canada after 18 years at a leading global insurer and brings a wide range of experience in underwriting, process and operations, change management, multinational insurance and talent development. Colin has worked in the P&C and A&H areas of the business, is a results-oriented leader and has a strong track record of success. We are excited to welcome Colin to his new role!

About Berkley Canada

What makes us different from our competitors is our combination of industry experts and local authority. At Berkley Canada we focus on having industry leading expertise in both underwriting and claims and offering flexible coverages, products, and risk solutions. We pride ourselves on the fact that we have local underwriting and claims authority in Canada with access to the strength and stability of the W. R. Berkley Corporation, a family run, Fortune 500, premier commercial lines property casualty insurance provider. For more information, visit https://www.berkleycanada.com/en/home/