Billyard Insurance Group Appoints Cody Douma to Chief Operating Officer

WELLAND, ON, FEBRUARY 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has recently announced the appointment of Cody Douma as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. This move comes as part of BIG’s continued efforts to expand and grow, focusing on technology-driven growth, marketing, sales, and operations.

Cody has been a vital part of BIG since he joined the company, playing a critical role in identifying and securing partnerships with top insurance brokers in the industry. His recruitment strategies have successfully driven BIG’s growth across Ontario and more recently, nationwide. His extensive experience in sales, business development, and management roles for agencies, brokerages, and insurance carriers have made him an asset to BIG.

Cody began his insurance career in sales, where he gained valuable experience in direct writer and brokerage capacities. He later transitioned to work for Pembridge Insurance, where his role was to develop relationships with their broker distribution channel. During his time at Pembridge, he developed valuable carrier sider experience and completed his CRM certification with The Insurance Institute of Canada.

When Cody joined BIG as Director of Business Development over six years ago, he brought a wealth of knowledge from his various positions in the insurance industry. His experience primed him to contribute valuable insight and communicate strategies as he oversaw BIG’s business development. After only three years, he was promoted to the role of Vice President, serving in that capacity until this recent appointment to Chief Operating Officer for his collaborative leadership and appetite for growth.

Under Cody’s leadership, BIG has grown to over 900 employees in six years. Most notably, Cody directed BIG’s national expansion into three new provinces in 2021. He managed the opening of 22 new branch locations in the past 2 years and developed a successful team of the leading insurance professionals to oversee the operations. As a result, Billyard Insurance Group has become the fastest organically growing brokerage in Canada, with 1200% revenue growth in the past 3 years.

Cody’s involvement in the company has also enabled hundreds of new employees to become licensed brokers, expanding the industry’s reach overall. BIG’s growth strategy is fueled by a vision to enable top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Billyard Insurance Group is an award-winning, independent Canadian insurance brokerage that provides a holistic approach to insurance. The company offers a wide range of insurance services, including home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and financial planning services. The company has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, expanding from a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario to 75 branches across Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.

Cody’s appointment as COO marks an exciting new chapter for Billyard Insurance Group, as the company continues to grow and innovate under the leadership of CEO Stephen Billyard and his team. With Cody’s extensive experience in the insurance industry and his track record of success at BIG, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and expansion in the years to come.

