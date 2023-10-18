Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) expands its Board of Directors with addition of Neil Rudd

WELLAND, ON, OCTOBER 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has added Neil Rudd to its Board of Directors. This strategic move comes as part of BIG’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team and further enhancing its ability to drive innovation and growth in the insurance industry.

Rudd brings over 36 years of experience in the financial services industry and has co-founded a pair of highly successful businesses in the past two decades. He has extensive experience in finance, operations, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, technology, legal and compliance, and marketing. He was previously both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for NXT Capital, Chief Operating Officer at Merrill Lynch Capital, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Heller Financial, and started his career with Price Waterhouse. Rudd is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Palm Therapeutics, a San Diego-based startup focused on palmitoylation-targeted therapies.

“I have been incredibly impressed by the high energy, entrepreneurial culture that the leadership team has built, the operational discipline they have instilled, and the exciting growth opportunity that exists for BIG. I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors and look forward to applying my experience to building an even brighter future for BIG and its customers.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Rudd’s educational credentials include a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management in Finance and Marketing and a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).

“Neil’s leadership experience will provide BIG with unique perspectives and useful insights into how we can enhance our business and better serve Canadians. I look forward to working with him and what the future brings,” said Stephen Billyard, CEO of BIG. “We are extremely fortunate to have Neil aboard,” added Cody Douma, COO of BIG. “His impressive career journey and knowledge will be instrumental in shaping BIG’s next chapter.”

With the appointment of Neil Rudd, Billyard Insurance Group’s Board of Directors continues to grow and take shape. The brokerage is confident that his expertise will guide its team toward further success within the insurance sector.

“The formation of our Board of Directors marks a very exciting time for BIG,” added Billyard. “As one of Canada’s top growing brokerages, our senior leadership knows that the members of our board will make invaluable contributions and help carry us forward so that we not only reach but exceed our goals.”

Billyard Insurance Group is a well-established and award-winning brokerage in Canada. With 84 branches in four provinces and partnerships with 30+ leading insurance providers, the rapidly growing brokerage is committed to helping Canadians receive the coverage they need. To learn more about Billyard Insurance Group and its services, please visit thebig.ca.

