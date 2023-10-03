Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

WELLAND, ON, OCTOBER 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group is proud to announce that it placed No. 127 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. An annual program that was launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial that ranks the country’s boldest entrepreneurial businesses and brings light to their accomplishments.

To qualify, companies must complete an in-depth application process and fulfill a variety of requirements. The businesses are then ranked based on their three-year revenue growth. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. BIG’s growth in revenue of 370% was key to the brokerage’s rank in the top third of the list.

“We are honoured to once again be named as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. This recognition is a testament to our innovation and commitment to serving Canadians. It inspires us to set even higher standards for ourselves and continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Stephen Billyard, CEO of BIG. “We’re grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated Managing Partners, and the entire BIG team for being instrumental in this success.”

“Over the last three years, BIG has seen an incredible jump in revenue. We’ve been able to achieve this by staying focused on our core values; taking care of our people, innovating relentlessly, and good old fashioned hard work. This allows us to continually offer our clients great value, maintain strong carrier relationships, and open new branches at a fast pace,” said Ryley Bellows, Director of Finance at BIG. “We are confident that as our business continues to expand, these results will only improve and take our brokerage to the next level.”

The full list of 2023 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list can also be accessed online here.

“Canada’s Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “This year’s ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners.”

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

About Billyard Insurance Group:



Billyard Insurance Group is a well-established and award-winning brokerage in Canada. With 84 branches in four provinces and partnerships with 30+ leading insurance providers, the rapidly growing brokerage is committed to helping Canadians receive the coverage they need. To learn more about Billyard Insurance Group and its services, please visit thebig.ca.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Media Contact:

Dave Brooks

Director of Marketing

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905.346.2190 ext. 10113