Billyard Insurance Group Continues Growth in Ontario with New Offices in London, Peterborough, Mississauga

WELLAND, ON, OCTOBER 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is expanding in multiple Ontario regions with the launch of three new branch offices in London, Meadowvale, and Peterborough. In an interview, BIG’s Director of Business Development, Jennifer Smith expressed the company’s excitement about these locations stating, “Each of these new Managing Partners represent a diverse range of strengths and experience; we eagerly anticipate the unfolding of their success in these areas.”

London North

Partnering with Billyard Insurance Group in London, ON are the entrepreneurially minded Alvaro “Al” Martinez and Navreet “Nav” Kaur. “Nav and Al’s long history of working together brings strength and stability to the London community. We are grateful to build upon their partnership and years of industry experience,” Jennifer Smith commented. As Managing Partners, Al and Nav aim to mentor and develop a highly skilled team of service-oriented brokers who will be keenly aware of customer needs.

Al recounts that after hearing so many positive things from industry acquaintances, he knew it was the best decision to join BIG. “Joining a growing brokerage that sought to expand in London provided us an opportunity to continue serving our clients locally while leveraging the benefits of the BIG platform,” he explained.

The North London area shows promising growth opportunities for Al and Nav. “London North is a diverse, growing community with many new and established businesses that grant growth potential to build something BIG,” shared Al. Westward expansion along the 401 has been on BIG’s radar, as Jennifer Smith said, “Our London North office marks an important moment for BIG, with Western Ontario as one of our major growth targets.”

BIG London North opens its doors to the community with dynamic service, competitive pricing, and insurance solutions for home insurance, auto insurance, life insurance, and business insurance. Learn about the services and employment opportunities available by visiting the BIG London North website or drop by their office located at 1900 Hyde Park Road, Unit 3 in London, ON.

Meadowvale

Opening up BIG’s Meadowvale location is Managing Partner Mohab “Moe” Ghobrial. “Moe is a highly distinguished insurance professional, and in him lies great potential to build a profitable brokerage. With his proficiency in both insurance and leadership, Moe is perfectly positioned to develop a team of growing brokers,” Jennifer Smith commented.

When asked, ‘why BIG?’, Moe explained that it was, “their remarkable brand reputation, unparalleled investment in technology, and supportive staff environment that made me decide to partner with BIG.” A firm believer in putting clients first and fostering a positive work culture, Moe’s motivation comes from a quote he shared, “take care of your people and they will take care of your customers.” His aspirations for the branch are to, “build a leading a team of successful professionals to provide our community with first-class service that protects their most valuable assets.”

A long-time Mississauga resident, Moe has already established deep connections within his community and understands the challenges this multi-cultural area faces with respect to insurance. Where other companies feel corporate and transactional, Moe emphasizes building relationships and educating clients about insurance, which translates well to BIG’s platform.

BIG Meadowvale is open and ready to serve the community with the top-notch insurance products and services. Moe says to, “call, click, or come on in; we’ll be more than happy to help!” To learn more about the services and employment opportunities available, check out the BIG Meadowvale website or visit their office located at 2550 Argentia Road, Unit 212, Mississauga, ON.

Peterborough

Billyard Insurance Group’s growth in Ontario also continues eastward along the 401 to Peterborough, ON. Steve Nicholls’s entrepreneurial mindset was sparked by BIG’s company direction, especially by the fact that, “BIG focuses on elevating the customer experience and providing resources for Managing Partners to succeed and build their own team,” he said. Jennifer Smith noted that, “Steve saw it advantageous to offer his clients a wider range of products through BIG’s market access. He intends to expand in commercial offerings to clients in addition to personal lines,” she explained.

Along with his insurance knowledge, Steve brings managerial experience to his new venture. “My experience provides the necessary tools and skills to lead and grow a state-of-the-art office that puts customer needs first,” he stated. His greatest goal is to earn a reputation in Peterborough for the best client service in town and looks forward to growing a team of brokers in the future.

As Peterborough grows in population and cultural diversity, Steve expressed his desire to develop long- lasting connections that support the community. “BIG Peterborough will leave a continuing impact in the area through local events, giving back to numerous charities, and providing top-notch insurance brokerage for the people of the Electric City,” he said.

BIG Peterborough is now open, offering residents affordable insurance solutions for home insurance, auto insurance, and business insurance. Learn about the services and employment opportunities available by visiting the BIG Peterborough website or drop by their office located at 1600 Lansdowne Street, Unit 2, Peterborough, ON.

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join the BIG Family and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-opportunities to learn more

about BIG branch office opportunities across Canada.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his

team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 60 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry- leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 364