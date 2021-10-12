Billyard Insurance Group is one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies

WELLAND, ON, OCTOBER 12, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has been recognized by the Globe & Mail in their Annual Report on Business as the 52nd fastest growing company in Canada.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. BIG earned its spot with three-year growth of 1141% The independent insurance brokerage offers competitive rates and 5-star client service for auto insurance, home insurance, business insurance, travel insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. Their 60 branch locations serve a diverse range of communities across Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

“Our growth has been largely driven by the opportunities we are providing for high-quality brokers to take their careers to the next level. We equip them with quality tools, technology, and training to be successful in a competitive industry,” BIG’s President Stephen Billyard explained. “Additionally, our national expansion into Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia has played a major role in our success, and we have plans to see that expansion continue.”

Cody Douma, BIG’s Vice President commented, “We are amazed and incredibly proud to find BIG on the list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year. To outdo ourselves in ranking and growth is no easy feat, so we are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work and success.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 60 branches in key cities of Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Think BIG.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

